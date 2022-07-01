Lionel Messi's run at Paris Saint-Germain to end? Argentinian could follow Neymar out of club: Report

Lionel Messi's run at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could end soon. Messi, who shifted to PSG from Barcelona last year, could also join good friend and striker Neymar out of the club in the summer, as per reports. The Brazilian has reportedly been put up for sale by the French club's bosses.

According to Spanish journalist Pedro Morata (via PSG Talk), the club's new sporting management have completely different ideas regarding how football should be played in the next season. After having put Neymar up for sale, Luis Campos and Antero Henrique could also show the door to the 35-year-old Messi.

Messi's maiden season with the PSG also didn't turn out to be a memorable one. He managed only 11 goals across all competitions. While many believe he wasn't used as per his strengths by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine's inconsistent run also didn't help his case.

PSG's new bosses reportedly want to revamp the side around superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was set to leave the club, however, he made a last-minute U-turn to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Thus, the owners are keen to let go of some other marquee players -- such as Neymar and Messi -- and build a squad around Mbappe, complementing his style of play.

It will be interesting to see if Messi actually leaves the club and joins some other team. Last year, talks were rife that the superstar footballer was set to join Manchester City, however, he surprised one and all and joined the PSG. Nonetheless, he hasn't been at his usual best for the French club.