Neymar for CR7? Man Utd could replace Cristiano Ronaldo with PSG star if he leaves club: Report

Manchester United is aiming for a revamp ahead of the new EPL season. Despite that, the Red Devils haven't made a lot of signings. Thus, this has left Cristiano Ronaldo miffed and as per reports, he has been offered by his agent to move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea. While the Red Devils have maintained their stance that the star striker isn't up for sale, his agent Jorge Mendes is trying hard to find the best solution for the superstar footballer amid United's struggles for making a plethora of promising signings.

While there still is a couple of months for the summer transfer window to end, things might change with regard to Ronaldo. However, if he plans to switch and move to Chelsea or any other club, Man United might reportedly replace him with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Neymar.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were at odds over captaincy leading to split in Man Utd squad - Report

Talking about the 30-year-old Neymar, the Brazilian's case is quite opposite. Although the Brazilian hasn't indicated that he is willing to make a move from PSG, the French club is said to be looking to offload him for the right price. There are those who suggest that Neymar could be available for EUR 50 million this summer. Thus, Man United can certainly afford him at that price if they lose Ronaldo's services.

According to a report carried out in RMC Sport, Neymar remains top of Man United's wishlist as a potential replacement for Ronaldo.

After the Red Devils ended sixth in the last EPL season, there were speculations of Ronaldo leaving the club. Back then, he stated, "I was happy to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again," Ronaldo said. "I was and still am very happy to be here," Ronaldo told Manchester United in an interview early this month. "The most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship... but I believe that Manchester will be back where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe," he added.

Thus, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds for Ronaldo, also for Neymar, in the coming few weeks.