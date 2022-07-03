Israel says it will examine bullet that killed reporter with US 

Israeli army said on Sunday that a ballistic test will be carried out on the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Alekh. This development has come a day after the Palestinian authority handed the bullet to US experts. The Palestinian Authority has given the green light for the US but not for Israel for examination of the bullet that killed the journalist during an Israeli raid in occupied West Bank. Israel Army spokesman Ran Kochav announced Israel's decision on army radio. A Palestinian official, who requested anonymity, told AFP the Israeli comment raised questions about whether the PA could "trust the Americans". Speaking to army radio, Kochav said: "The test won't be American, the test will be an Israeli test with an American presence.

"We are waiting for the results, if we killed her, we'll take responsibility for it, and will be sorry for it. We are also sorry when people that are not involved are killed by Palestinian gunmen," he also said.

AFP said that there was no immediate comment from Israel army that provided further explanation of Kochav's remarks, including whether an Israeli ballistics test was already underway.

Palestinian sources in Ramallah have said they expected the test to be conducted at the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American, was wearing a vest marked "Press" and a helmet, was covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp in the northern West Bank on May 11 when she was killed.

The official Palestinian investigation found that the Qatar-based television channel's star reporter was killed after being hit by a bullet just below her helmet.

