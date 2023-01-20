Top 10 world news: Russia claims capture of Klishchiivka, Google joins layoff spree, and more

The defence ministry of Russia on Friday stated that its forces took control of Klishchiivka which is near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. As per reports, aerial support was used to capture the village.

In other news, an airport official said that the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, where the ill-fated Yeti Airlines crashed, lacked a working landing guiding system which ensures that the plane landed safely on the runway.

Meanwhile, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc announced that around 12,000 jobs will be cut down, which is equal to 6 per cent of the company's global workforce.

Click on the links to read the full report

Russia's defence ministry on Friday claimed that its forces had taken control of Klishchiivka, a settlement south of Bakhmut, which is in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport, where the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane having onboard 72 passengers was scheduled to land but crashed minutes before, did not have a working landing guiding system that helps planes land safely on runway, an airport official has revealed. A landing guiding system or instrument landing system helps pilots struggling with visibility maintain visual contact with surrounding obstacles and the ground.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. said on Friday that it will cut about 12,000 jobs, amounting to more than 6 per cent of its global workforce. Alphabet became the latest tech giant from Silicon Valley to shrink its workforce after years of business growth and consequent hirings. The job cuts announced on Friday will affect staff worldwide and across the company.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States on Friday (January 20) for a new security assistance package to the war-torn nation. While Western allies are mulling over further military aid, especially tanks, to Kyiv to help in its fight against Russia.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said that he wished he could cut taxes but the current public finances are not in favourable condition.

Abdul Rehman Makki, the Lashkar-e-Taiba`s (LeT's) deputy chief on Thursday (January 19) denied any links with Al-Qaeda, days after he was added to the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) list of designated terrorists.

As the anti-government protests in Peru intensify, thousands of protesters descended on the capital city of Lima on Thursday (January 19) angered by a rise in the death toll and calling for a sweeping change of government.

Satellite images show that China is constructing a new dam in Tibet on a tributary of the Ganga, close to the tri-junction of its borders with India and Nepal. According to a report by Hindustan Times on Friday (January 20), this development comes in the wake of the Chinese government unveiling plans to build a super dam close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river.

Meta-owned Instagram launched the 'Quiet Mode' to discourage people from consistently being on the app. Targeted at teenagers, the 'Quiet Mode' will ensure that once enabled, they do not receive any notifications.