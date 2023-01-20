Satellite images show China constructing new dam close to borders with India, Nepal: Report

Satellite images show that China is constructing a new dam in Tibet on a tributary of the Ganga, close to the tri-junction of its borders with India and Nepal. According to a report by Hindustan Times early Friday (January 20), this development comes in the wake of the Chinese government unveiling plans to build a super dam close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river. This river flows into the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and then to the state of Assam as the Brahmaputra.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (January 19), Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence expert, said that since early 2021 China has been constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river just a few kilometres north of the trijunction border with India and Nepal. Sharing images of the dam construction done by Beijing, Symon said, "While the structure isn't complete, the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the region."

The Hindustan Times report, citing people familiar with developments, said the dam, which is located at the strategic tri-junction of China’s borders with India and Nepal and opposite the Kalapani region of Uttarakhand, could be used to divert or restrict waters of the Mabja Zangbo river. The people added the dam could also be used to store water, whose release could create floods downstream.

Meanwhile, Sameer Patil, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), described the new dam as a clear attempt by Beijing to strengthen its existing infrastructure with dual-use benefits, as it had done previously on the Yarlung Zangbo river, the Hindustan Times report added.

The relations between India and China have been strained following the border skirmishes, which started more than two years back. Numerous rounds of talks have been held between the two countries but there has been no progress so far.

Last week, Indian Army's chief General Manoj Pande said there had been a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops at the LAC, adding the army was keeping a close watch on the movements. "There is a slight increase in the number of troops [by China] opposite our Eastern command. We are keeping a close watch on the movements," General Pande said during a press conference on January 12, news agency ANI reported.