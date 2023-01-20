Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims capture of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia's defence ministry on Friday claimed that its forces had taken control of Klishchiivka, a settlement south of Bakhmut, which is in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The news agency Reuters reported that the village of Klishchiivka had a pre-war population of around 400 people. The village was said to be captured with the help of aerial support.

Russia's claim was on the day when Western allies were gathered in Germany to plan future military assistance to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for tanks and long-range missiles for its fight against Russia.

The claim over Klishchiivka comes a day after the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his units had claimed more ground near Bakhmut and captured the village of Klishchiivka.

Prigozhin said on Thursday: "We can safely say that the settlement of Klishchiivka, which is one of the important suburbs of Bakhmut, has been completely taken under the control of Wagner PMC units."

Meanwhile, a senior Moscow-installed official said on Friday that fighting has "sharply increased" in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia.

As quoted by the news agency AFP, the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram social media platform: "In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased."

