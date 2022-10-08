Top 10 world news: Russia appoints new general, Iran claims Amini died of prior illness, and more

After continuous setbacks to its military forces in Ukraine, Russia has appointed a new general to lead the offensive in the country. In other news, a statement released by Iran's forensic organisation on Friday claimed that Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or other important body parts.

After repeated setbacks, Russia appoints new general to lead Ukraine invasion

The Russian defence ministry said General Sergey Surovikin had been appointed as the "commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation", using the Kremlin's term for the offensive.

Iran claims Mahsa Amini died of prior illness, not due to blows on head or body

Mahsa Amini, 22, passed away on September 16—three days after going into a coma after being detained by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's stringent dress regulations for women. She had been accused of breaking the dress code.

Ukraine mocks Kremlin over blast on 'key' bridge crucial to Russian war effort

After a truck bomb damaged a crucial bridge constructed as Moscow's only land connection to the occupied Crimea, Ukrainian officials made fun of Russia on Saturday without specifically attributing the blame. Russian investigators said three people, the occupants of a car travelling near the truck that blew up, were killed, but did not mention anything about those in the truck.

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's economic outlook to negative, gives 'C rating' after seven years

The New York-based credit rating company Moody's Investors Service has lowered Pakistan's local and foreign currency, senior unsecured debt, and rating from B3 to Caa1 due to heightened risks associated with government liquidity, external vulnerability, and debt sustainability.

Rail network cables cut, traffic stalled in Germany; termed ‘malicious, targeted’ sabotage

The purposeful cutting of two critical rail network cables on Saturday morning in northern Germany resulted in a nearly three-hour suspension of all train operations. Authorities referred to the incident as an act of sabotage without identifying the perpetrator.

US and Japan conduct joint military drill involving aircraft carrier in Sea of Japan

In light of North Korea's ongoing missile launches, the United States and Japan are conducting a combined military exercise with the American aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in the vicinity of Japan, the Japanese defence ministry announced on Saturday.

Taiwan signals compliance with new US export controls to hobble China's chip industry

Taiwan's government said on Saturday that Taiwanese semiconductor firms place "great importance" on following the law and that they would abide by new U.S. export restrictions designed to stifle China's chip sector.

Five teenagers sent to 'correction facility' for 'armed revolution' in Hong Kong

A judge on Saturday imposed a maximum three-year prison sentence on five youths who were members of a Hong Kong organisation that promoted independence from Chinese authority for calling for a "armed revolution" in a case involving national security.

Burkina Faso to select transitional president, says decree

Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to pick a transitional president to serve ahead of elections would be held next week following a coup by disaffected military officers against a ruling junta.

Belgium woman gets euthanised after battling post-terror attack mental trauma for six years

The world has seen its fair share of terror attacks. These terrible attacks result in huge losses of life and the devastation of property. People, who survive these are considered lucky, but are they?