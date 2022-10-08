Five teenagers sent to 'correction facility' for 'armed revolution' in Hong Kong

A judge on Saturday imposed a maximum three-year prison sentence on five youths who were members of a Hong Kong organisation that promoted independence from Chinese authority for calling for a "armed revolution" in a case involving national security.

The five admitted to "inciting others to subvert state power" through a group called "Returning Valiant," despite the fact that some of them were minors between the ages of 15 and 18 at the time of the accused offence.

Two more, aged 21 and 26, will get their sentences at a later time.

After the passage of a comprehensive national security law enforced by China, Justice Kwok Wai-kin described how the defendants had called for a "bloody revolution" to topple the Chinese government at street booths and on Facebook and Instagram.

Kwok described the alleged inciting as a severe crime, but instead of sending the defendants to prison because of their "age and immaturity," he sentenced them to a training centre or juvenile detention facility.

The three-year maximum stay is left up to the discretion of the penitentiary authorities.

Only one of the five was given bail, and four of the five had already been kept in detention for more than a year.

The police had raided an industrial building, where they had found flags, flyers, air rifles, ammo, and extendable batons, according to the prosecution.

At least 22 individuals connected to the organisation were detained in 2017. According to the security law, many people are facing different charges of planning to conduct terrorism.

After widespread anti-government and pro-democracy rallies in 2019, Beijing and Hong Kong officials claim the security law has brought calm back to the world's financial centre.

However, human rights experts on the UN Human Rights Committee advocated for the law's repeal in a report released in July due to worries that it is being exploited to restrict basic freedoms.

(with inputs from agencies)