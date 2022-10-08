After Ukraine-Russia, Elon Musk now has a suggestion on how to end China-Taiwan tensions

Just days after pitching his controversial "solutions" for ending the Ukraine-Russia war, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again voiced suggestions on how to end another long drawn-out tussle: the one between China and Taiwan.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the world's richest person said that tensions could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

"My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy."

"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk said as quoted by Financial Times.

He added that in his opinion conflict over Taiwan was inevitable, and warned that it could impact companies like Tesla, Apple Inc and the wider economy. However, he did not elaborate on the remarks.

Musk as per a Reuters report made the comments when asked about China. Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in China's Shanghai. This factory accounted for approximately half of Tesla's global deliveries last year.

China has long claimed Taiwan as its territory, vowing to bring it under control, even by the use of force. Democratically ruled Taiwan denies Beijing's claims and says that the island's 23 million people can decide its future.

Previously the world's richest man had taken to Twitter and proposed ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a poll, that drew sharp criticism from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, Musk proposed that Crimea be ceded to Russia, new referendums that decide the fate of Russian-held territories be held under UN auspices and that Kyiv agrees to neutrality.

