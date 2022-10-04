Moscow lauds Elon Musk after his Twitter poll on Ukraine

Moscow has lauded Elon Musk after the latter conducted a Twitter poll on Monday and suggested that Ukraine should permanently cede Crimea to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Tesla boss was looking to achieve peace, unlike others.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," said Peskov

"Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is absolutely impossible," he added.

As reported by WION, in a Twitter poll on Monday, Musk listed conditions that he believed can end the war in Ukraine and then asked the people in the four regions of Ukraine, where the annexation referendums were held, to vote on their feelings towards the voting process.

Musk tweeted a list of conditions for bringing “peace” in Ukraine which included – “redoing the elections in regions recently annexed by Russia under United Nations supervision, recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea, assuring water supply to Crimea, and ensuring Ukrainian neutrality.”

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022 ×

Up until the report went live, Musk's poll had amassed more than 2.7 million votes with an overwhelming majority of 59 per cent clicking the 'No' option.

The post was met with severe criticism across the board with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leading the charge. He took to Twitter and conducted a poll of his own.

“Which @elonmusk do you like more? one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia," Zelensky tweeted.

Similarly, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk gave a rather 'diplomatic' reply to Musk.

"F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk tweeted.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022 ×

Musk has been notorious for conducting such polls and posting controversial takes on his Twitter profile. His statements come at a time when according to multiple reports, Kremlin has allegedly started assembling its nuclear equipment for a tactical strike.

