Elon Musk faces criticism after Twitter poll on how the Russia war should end

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found himself in the middle of controversy once again after posting a Twitter thread regarding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a Twitter post, Musk listed conditions that he believed can end the war in Ukraine and then asked the people in the four regions of Ukraine where the referendums were held to vote on their feelings towards the annexations.

The post was criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk. "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk tweeted.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022 ×

Musk tweeted a list of conditions for bringing “peace” in Ukraine which included – “redoing the elections in regions recently annexed by Russia under United Nations supervision, recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea, assuring water supply to Crimea, and ensuring Ukrainian neutrality.”

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022 ×

"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then."

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs minister, also criticised Musk.

"Has the account of @elonmusk been hacked by Russians? Or has Elon Musk himself been hacked?"

Also read | Russia’s State Duma ratifies documents on annexation of Ukrainian territories

"Should Putin declare Elon Musk's future Mars colony historically Russian and annex it?" he tweeted.

Earlier, The State Duma – Russia’s lower parliament – approved the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories following referendums which were considered to be “shams” by the United States and other western countries. According to the new treaties, they officially ratified the annexation of People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.