Ukraine mocks Kremlin over blast on 'key' bridge crucial to Russian war effort

After a car bomb damaged a crucial bridge constructed as Moscow's only land connection to the occupied Crimea, Ukrainian officials made fun of Russia on Saturday without specifically attributing blame.

The Kerch bridge, which President Vladimir Putin personally opened in 2018, is a crucial transportation route for delivering military supplies to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow said that a vehicle had detonated, starting a massive fire that destroyed two automobile lanes of the massive road and rail system and destroyed seven oil tankers being transported by train.

A dramatic video posted on social media shows the bridge on fire and with pieces falling into the water.

Moscow officials promised to track down the criminals but refrained from accusing Kyiv right away, despite the fact that a Crimean official blamed "Ukrainian vandals."

The explosion occurred after Putin celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, and no Ukrainian politician has taken direct responsibility for it.

However, some made jokes about Moscow.

The "Crimean bridge — or more precisely, what remains of it," was shown on the stamps that the Ukrainian Post Office indicated it was getting ready to manufacture.

Boss Igor Smelyansky shared a stamp design for the upcoming issue on Facebook, showing the building being destroyed in an explosion.

The attack was compared by the Ukrainian defence ministry to the one that sunk the Russian ship Moskva in the Black Sea in April, an occasion that has already been commemorated by the issuance of commemorative stamps by the post office.

(with inputs from agencies)

