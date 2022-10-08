Iran claims Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'

Amini, 22, passed away on September 16—three days after going into a coma as a result of being detained by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's stringent dress regulations for women. She had been accused of breaking the dress code.

As a result of the outrage over her passing, Iran has experienced its largest wave of protests in almost three years, as well as a crackdown that has resulted in the deaths of dozens of protestors and the arrest of several others.

The women-led demonstrations have persisted for 21 straight nights, despite security forces deploying lethal force.

Mahsa Amini's death was not brought on by blows to the head or other important body parts, according to a statement released by Iran's Forensic Organization on Friday.

Amini, whose first name is Jhina in Kurdish, passed away as a result of "operation for a brain tumour at the age of eight," according to a statement.

One of Amini's cousins who lives in Iraq said that Amini died from "a forceful blow to the head," and her grieving parents have filed a complaint against the officers involved.

Other young women and girls have also been slain during the demonstrations, but according to the rights organisation Amnesty International, Iran has been pressuring their families to make public confessions in order to "absolve themselves of guilt for their murders."

Numerous people have died as a result of the widespread street violence that the Iranian government has labelled "riots," which has prompted Western governments to tighten sanctions against the Iranian government and its security forces.

The potential of arbitrary detention was cited by the French foreign ministry as the reason for its Friday advice to its citizens visiting Iran to "leave the country as soon as possible."

More than 10,000 commanders and other top members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards would not be allowed entry into Canada, the country said on Friday, accusing them of committing "heinous" atrocities against the Iranian people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that this was the "strongest measure we have to take after nations and state institutions," noting that it had previously only been used against regimes responsible for genocide or war crimes.

