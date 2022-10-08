Burkina Faso to select transitional president, says decree

Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to pick a transitional president to serve ahead of elections would be held next week following a coup by disaffected military officers against a ruling junta.

"In view of the adoption of the transition charter, a national meeting will be convened on October 14 and 15," said the decree signed by Burkina Faso's new strongman, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who took power a week ago and was named interim president.

Earlier this week, Traore agreed to respect democratic transition timeline. The agreement had taken place between his predecessor and West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS.

Traore said Burkina Faso would "respect the dynamic compromise" agreed with ECOWAS in July to restore constitutional order in 24 months.

He also said the country would honour its international commitments, particularly regarding the protection of human rights, and would collaborate with ECOWAS evaluation mechanisms.

The ECOWAS mediator who headed the delegation, former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou, on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the exchanges.

Traore led the coup that ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, who had seized power in a previous coup in January and promised ECOWAS to restore civilian rule by July 2024.

