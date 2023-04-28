Top 10 world news: Russia against US-S.Korea nuclear deal, Turkish evacuation plane shot at in Sudan & more

Russia has called out the US and South Korea after the two nations signed the Washington Declaration on Thursday, agreeing to a new nuclear weapons arrangement. Moscow criticised the policy and said it would destabilise the region and the wider world. In other news, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary rebel group, have been accused by the Sudanese military of firing at a Turkish evacuation plane on Friday (April 28).

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary rebel group, have been accused by the Sudanese military of firing at a Turkish evacuation plane on Friday (April 28). The Turkish C-130 plane was on its way to the Wadi Seidna airfield in northern Sudan to bring back Turkish nationals from the war-torn country, according to the Sudanese military forces, when "rebels" opened fire on it.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday (April 28) after an independent report found that he breached rules for public appointments in connection with a loan for former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

Referring to the West's 'economic aggression', Russian President Vladimir Putin egged different bodies of the government to pull their weight and act quickly. "Today, in the face of the West's economic aggression, the parliament, the government, all regional and local authorities need to act clearly and quickly work as one cohesive team," Putin told a meeting of Russian lawmakers.

Ahead of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's India visit to participate in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick spoke to Hina Rabbani Khar, the country's minister of state for foreign affairs.

E. Jean Carroll, a former journalist is currently in the news after she testified against Donald Trump earlier this week, saying the former US president raped her at a New York City department store.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday (April 28) that a long range Chinese combar drone capable of carrying large weapons payload has circled the island nation. According to local media, this is the first time the defence ministry has reported a Chinese military aircraft circling the circle from one end of the median line to the other.

Germany is likely to put limits on export of chemicals to China that are used to manufacture semiconductors. The move is seen as part of the government's efforts to reduce its economic exposure to the world's second largest economy, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

After much speculation, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finally met his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu in a one-on-one meeting on Thursday and in a joint defence minister's meeting on Friday. Though SCO brought the two countries on the same platform, it did not do a whole lot in easing the friction.