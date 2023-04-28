India and China release statements after SCO meet, can't make any breakthrough

After much speculation, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finally met his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu in a one-on-one meeting on Thursday and in a joint defence minister's meeting on Friday. Though SCO brought the two countries on the same platform, it did not do a whole lot in easing the friction.

An official release of Singh's speech started with terrorism and while no names were taken, it was clear that New Delhi was referring to Pakistan, China's ally.

“If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others, but for itself too. Radicalisation of youth is a cause of concern not only from the point of view of security, but it is also a major obstacle in the path of socio-economic progress of society”.

He later took a shot at China by stating, “India envisions a robust framework of regional cooperation which mutually respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states by taking care of their legitimate interests.” Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh's address at SCO



"Need to root out terrorism collectively & fix accountability on its supporters"🇵🇰



"Respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states"🇨🇳 https://t.co/wK9lvM2yGt pic.twitter.com/ilQtCsKirz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 28, 2023 × India takes a stern approach on border issue As for the optics, the Indian defence minister during his one on one meetings with his various counterparts on Thursday, only refused to shake hands with the Chinese leader.

The statement released by the Indian side after the meeting also noted that bilateral relations may not improve until 'peace and tranquillity' was achieved at the border.

"The Raksha Mantri [Defence Minister] categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders," read the release.

WATCH | Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags ‘terrorism’ at SCO meet; Pakistan attends virtually × Additionally, Singh conveyed that, "all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments". He reiterated that violation of existing agreements had eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border. Breaking: Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh told Chinese defence minister that "violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations"; Emphasises on need for "tranquillity at the borders". Indian readout: pic.twitter.com/DkW476y3FN — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 27, 2023 × Meanwhile, the Chinese side in its official statement took a rather rosy approach and said the situation on the border was generally stable and that both sides maintained communication through military and diplomatic channels.

"It is hoped that the two sides will work together to continuously enhance mutual trust between the two militaries and make due contributions to the development of relations between both countries," Li was quoted as saying in a ministry social media post on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)