Moscow says US-South Korea nuclear deal could destabilise region

Russia has called out the US and South Korea after the two nations signed the Washington Declaration on Thursday agreeing to a new nuclear weapons arrangement. Moscow criticised the policy and said it would destabilise the region and the wider world.

“This development is clearly destabilising in nature and will have serious negative consequences for regional security, impacting on global stability,” said the Russian foreign ministry in a statement.

It added that the US and NATO's quest for "decisive military superiority" would bring nothing but "escalating tension and provoke an arms race". What is the Washington Declaration? The declaration was signed during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's six-day state visit to the US. Under the provisions, Seoul will not be developing its own nuclear weapons but the US will aid in the use of them in any potential conflict with North Korea.

As part of the agreement, the US will also deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea. Additionally, there will be a routine visit of aircraft carriers and bombers to the region to send a message to the enemy, informed officials.

Notably, this is the first time since the US withdrew all of its nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991 that talks about such an agreement have reached any fruition. However, there is no immediate plan to station nuclear weapons in South Korea.

ALSO READ | US nuclear weapons for S Korea? Yoon, Biden ink landmark agreement Biden issues warning After signing the declaration, in a joint presser, Biden said Kim Jong Un's regime would cease to exist if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result at the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," he said.

ALSO WATCH | Biden-Yoon meet in White House; South Korea, US sign declaration | WION Pulse

The comment as well as the declaration also riled up China, North Korea's steadfast partner. Beijing issued a statement warning the two countries not to 'provoke confrontation' with North Korea while calling upon them to play a constructive role.

"All parties should face up to the crux of the (Korean) peninsula issue and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

(With inputs from agencies)