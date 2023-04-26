US nuclear weapons for South Korea? Yoon and Biden set to ink landmark agreement

South Korea will not develop its own nuclear weapons while the US will aid in the use of them in any potential conflict with North Korea, according to a new agreement, known as the Washington Declaration, due to be signed on Wednesday as President Joe Biden hosts his counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol in the White House.

The declaration will help in 'deterring and defending' by engaging in joint training, information training and military exercises. A US-South Korean consultative group will also be created under the declaration. It will provide Seoul with more information and input on nuclear policy but with the caveat that Washington will have the sole command of its weapons.

As part of the agreement, the US will also deploy nuclear-armed submarines to S Korea. Additionally, there will be a routine visit of aircraft carriers and bombers to the region to send a message to the enemy, informed officials.

Notably, this is the first time since the US withdrew all of its nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991 that talks about such an agreement have reached any fruition. However, there is no immediate plan to station nuclear weapons in South Korea - a marked difference from the Cold War strategy when US nuclear weapons were deployed to protect Europe.

"The United States has not taken these steps, really, since the height of the Cold War with our very closest handful of allies in Europe. And we are seeking to ensure that by undertaking these new procedures, these new steps, that our commitment to extended deterrence is unquestionable," a senior official was quoted as saying by AFP.

The signing of the accord comes against the backdrop of the majority of South Koreans showing support to build an independent nuclear force. A recent survey showed that 71 per cent of Koreans believed that the time was right for the country to develop its own arsenal.

In the last year and a half, North Korea has ramped up its military programmes involving nuclear weapons. It has been firing missiles indiscriminately, including several ICBMs and has openly stated that it will not concede its nuclear capabilities. Seoul for San Francisco? South Koreans are wary of trusting the US. The idea has gained prominence, especially after N Korea developed missiles that are capable of reaching major US cities. Many fear that Washington may sacrifice Seoul for San Francisco, if push comes to shove.

Earlier this year, even President Yoon himself discussed the possibility of such a situation.

“It’s possible that the problem gets worse and our country will introduce tactical nuclear weapons or build them on our own. If that’s the case, we can have our own nuclear weapons pretty quickly, given our scientific and technological capabilities.”



However, Yoon did not pursue the line of thought for long and took a quiet reversal on it. South Korea is a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty - meaning it cannot obtain nuclear weapons. Hence, signing the agreement with the US appears to be the safer bet, experts suggest.

