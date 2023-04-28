Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates | Kyiv is nearly ready for counteroffensive, says Ukrainian defence minister

Air raid sirens echoed across Ukraine, on Friday. Quoting local sources, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were witnessed throughout the nation, “in cities in widely separated regions.”

As per a report by news agency AP, Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported strikes on a nine-story residential building in central Ukraine's Uman city.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter and wrote, "Uman... The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown... The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else is left under the rubble. We can defeat Russian terror together only - with weapons for Ukraine, the toughest sanctions against the terrorist state, and fair sentences for the (Russian) killers."



