Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates | Kyiv is nearly ready for counteroffensive, says Ukrainian defence minister
Air raid sirens echoed across Ukraine, on Friday. Quoting local sources, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were witnessed throughout the nation, “in cities in widely separated regions." Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on Friday (April 28) said that Ukraine is wrapping up preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces. Stay tuned with WION for more updates.
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Friday that seven people were killed in the centre of the territory's main city by shelling from Ukrainian positions.
"The Ukrainian armed forces hit a hospital, a park and residential buildings. According to initial reports seven people, including a child, died after a bus was hit," said the Moscow-appointed head of the region.
As per a report by news agency AP, Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported strikes on a nine-story residential building in central Ukraine's Uman city.
After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter and wrote, "Uman... The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown... The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else is left under the rubble. We can defeat Russian terror together only - with weapons for Ukraine, the toughest sanctions against the terrorist state, and fair sentences for the (Russian) killers."
Uman... The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown... The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else is left under the rubble. We can defeat Russian terror… pic.twitter.com/j6jk8HZWkq— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 28, 2023
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on Friday (April 28) said that Ukraine is wrapping up preparations for a counteroffensive against Russian forces and largely to go ahead, reported Reuters.
"As soon as there is God's will, the weather and a decision by commanders, we will do it," said Reznikov as quoted by the news agency. However, no official date was announced.