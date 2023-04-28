BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns after report finds he breached rules

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday (April 28) after an independent report found that he breached rules for public appointments in connection with a loan for former UK prime minister Boris Johnson. As he made announcement of his departure he said that he agreed to a request asking him to stay on until the end of June till his successor is chosen.

Sharp was under scanner from UK's public appointments watchdog which was investigating the way in which Sharp was selected by the government to chair BBC in the year 2021.

The report said that Sharp did breach the government's code for public appointments as he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest. The report however, noted that the breach didn't necessarily invalidate Sharp's appointment.

But Sharp said staying until the end of his four year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster's "good work".

"I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC," Sharp said in a statement.

"I have therefore, this morning, resigned as the BBC chair to the Secretary of State and to the board."

Here is Richard Sharp's full statement:

"I would like to thank Adam Heppinstall (led inquiry) and and his team for the diligence and professionalism they have shown in compiling today's report. Mr. Heppinstall's view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states very clearly that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment.

Indeed, I've always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material which the facts he lays out substantiate. The secretary of state has consulted with the BBC board who support that view.

Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interest of the BBC. I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the corporation's good work, where I to remain in post until the end of my term.