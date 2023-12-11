Top 10 world news: Rishi Sunak apologises in Covid inquiry, Madhya Pradesh's new CM, and more

In the latest, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed deep remorse in an official inquiry into the UK's Covid response, offering apologies to bereaved families and those affected by the pandemic. in other news, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unexpectedly revealed the appointment of Mohan Yadav, a three-time Ujjain South MLA, as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, Dr Gao Yaojie, a celebrated Chinese physician who courageously revealed the AIDS epidemic in rural China during the 1990s, has passed away at 95.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed profound regret during an official inquiry into the UK's Covid response, and extended apologies to the bereaved families and those who suffered due to the pandemic.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sprang a surprise and announced the name of three-time Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, bringing an end to the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan who led the election campaign of the party that won 163 seats in the recent assembly elections, while defying all concerns of anti-incumbency.

As many as two people were killed while another was injured during a shooting incident in the southern Swiss town of Sion on Monday (Dec 11), according to a Reuters report. The police are currently on the lookout for the gunman who remains on the run.

Renowned Chinese doctor, Dr Gao Yaojie, who fearlessly exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China during the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 95. Her impactful contributions to raising awareness about the crisis, despite government pressure, have left an indelible mark on the fight against HIV/AIDS.

A coffee shop in the US state of California has fired three of its employees after a viral video showed them blocking a Jewish woman from using the bathroom while hurling anti-Israel comments.

Released after 54 days in captivity by Hamas last month, 21-year-old Mia Schem has got a new tattoo that reads, "We will dance again", as a sign of defiance against the terror outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Schem posted a picture of the tattoo with the date 7.10.23 below it, referring to when she was abducted by Hamas members.

The upcoming UK election is all set to be the most unequal in 60 years, a think-tank has revealed.

Unequal election means that the gap in voter turnout based on age, income, class, home ownership and ethnicity has widened the most so far.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) released a report recently which showed that the gap between social groups was the least in the 1960s but had grown to 18 per cent by 2010.

The voting for Russian presidential elections, which is scheduled to be held in March 2024, is set to be conducted in four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed last year, Moscow said in a statement on Monday (Dec 11).

In a separate but concurrent ruling during the hearing assessing the validity of abrogation of Article 370, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul called for an impartial investigation into human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s, carried out by both state and non-state actors. He recommended setting up a "Truth and Reconciliation Commission" to look into the matter.