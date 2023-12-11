Gao Yaojie: Iconic doctor, who exposed China's AIDS epidemic, passes away at 95

Renowned Chinese doctor, Dr Gao Yaojie, who fearlessly exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China during the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 95. Her impactful contributions to raising awareness about the crisis, despite government pressure, have left an indelible mark on the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Born in 1927 in Shandong, Dr Gao witnessed China's tumultuous history, marked by Japanese invasion and the Communist Party's ascent to power.

Her family's "landlord" status subjected her to beatings during Mao's Cultural Revolution, shaping her resilience in the face of adversity.

The blood-selling scandal

Dr Gao rose to prominence by exposing the blood-selling schemes that infected thousands with HIV, particularly in her home province of Henan, reported The Independent.

Poor farmers were lured into donating blood, and the use of unsanitary practices led to a devastating AIDS epidemic.

Known as "Grandma Gao," she traversed Henan's villages, providing aid to afflicted families and speaking out against the AIDS epidemic.

Despite government pressure, she persevered in her work, driven by the belief that everyone has a responsibility to help their own people. Her courage and persistence drew international recognition.

Gao faced hurdles from the Chinese government, which initially refused her a passport in 2001 to receive a UN award. In 2007, Henan officials placed her under house arrest, aiming to prevent her from obtaining a US visa.

Also watch | US sanctions more Chinese officials and firms over alleged human rights abuse in China Eventually allowed to leave China, Gao settled in New York, where she continued advocating for AIDS awareness.

Her efforts led to international awareness of the Henan blood-sales AIDS epidemic, prompting the Chinese government to address the crisis. Her tenacity left a lasting impact, earning praise from figures like Hillary Clinton, who lauded her as "one of the bravest people."