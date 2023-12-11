BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sprang a surprise and announced the name of three-time Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, bringing an end to the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan who led the election campaign of the party that won 163 seats in the recent assembly elections, while defying all concerns of anti-incumbency.



The party also announced that Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will be the two Deputy CMs in the state.

Yadav was a cabinet minister in the the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He became MLA for the first time from Ujjain South seat in 2013. In the 2018 assembly elections, he was again elected from the same seat.



“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Yadav said after the announcement.

Meanwhile, the BJP further announced that former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the speaker of the house in MP.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had clinched a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The results came out in favour of the BJP despite exit polls predicting a tight race.

The BJP won 163 seats which was more than double the number of seats of Congress.

The ruling party won the recent assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday, BJP had announced Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader, as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh.



The CM of Rajasthan is likely to be announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the new legislators amid the presence of central observers of the party.