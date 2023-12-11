UK PM Rishi Sunak apologises to bereaved families in Covid inquiry, faces critique on economic focus

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed profound regret during an official inquiry into the UK's Covid response, and extended apologies to the bereaved families and those who suffered due to the pandemic.

Sunak, relatively unknown before becoming finance minister amid the pandemic onset, stressed on the importance of deriving lessons from the crisis to enhance the country's preparedness for future challenges.

"I just wanted to start by saying how deeply sorry I am to all of those who lost loved ones, family members through the pandemic and also all those who suffered in the various different ways throughout the pandemic and as a result of the actions that were taken," he said.

"It's important that we learn the lessons so that we can be better prepared in the future," the prime minister added.

Inquiry into UK's COVID-19 response

The ongoing COVID inquiry in Britain scrutinises the nation's handling of the pandemic, bringing to light chaotic scenes in the government under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pandemic was marked by alleged incompetence, internal strife, and misogyny.

While Sunak earned praise for managing pandemic fallout as finance minister, questions have arisen about whether his economic focus potentially compromised public health, with claims that he allegedly suggested "just let people die."

Officials and scientists question whether Sunak's emphasis on reopening the economy might have, inadvertently, taken a toll on public health measures, prompting a reevaluation of the economic-centric approach.

'Eat out to Help Out' scheme under fire

The inquiry is likely to scrutinise Sunak's "Eat out to Help Out" subsidised meal initiative in August 2020, aimed at boosting spending in the hospitality sector, with concerns raised about its potential contribution to a surge in infections.

