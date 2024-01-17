Top 10 world news: Red sea tensions, US presidential elections, and more

In an interview with WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick, Pakistan's Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi described the airspace violation by Iran as an unfortunate incident. In other news, the United States has once again designated Yemen's Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed group belonging to the Zaydi sect within the Shia branch of Islam, as a specially designated global terrorist organisation. On the climate front, New York City witnessed a historic moment on January 16 as it finally saw significant snowfall after a staggering 700 days.

Pakistan's Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi called the airspace violation by Iran a "sad incident" during an interview with WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick.

Islamabad claimed that the airspace violation had caused the deaths of two children after Iranian state media said Iranian missiles targeted two bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and political newcomer, announced that he was pulling out and endorsing Donald Trump. When he entered the 2024 presidential race, he said would challenge more established candidates in Republicans.

After he was projected to finish a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy told supporters, "We are going to suspend this presidential campaign."

The United States re-listed Yemen's Houthis, an Iran-backed group comprising individuals of the Zaydi sect within the Shia branch of Islam, as a specially designated global terrorist group.

The White House cited "unprecedented attacks against United States military forces and international maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden", one of the world's most crucial shipping routes for global trade.

British head of state King Charles III will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," a statement read.

China's population has declined for the second consecutive year with the total population decreasing by 2.75 million to 1.409 billion in 2023, media reports said citing the country's National Bureau of Statistics. The population in 2023 shrank at an even faster rate than was the case in 2022.

New York City witnessed a historic moment on January 16 as it finally saw significant snowfall after a staggering 700 days. The event marked the conclusion of an exceptional period characterised by the absence of substantial snow, with Central Park reporting a layer of snow that broke the previous record set in 1998.

In a statement during the cabinet session on Wednesday (Jan 17), Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani addressed recent missile attacks carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against terrorists in the region.

Drought conditions in Zimbabwe have led to the deaths of at least 160 elephants between August and December last year in Hwange national park, home to various endangered species, as reported by the Guardian.

Two Canadian mayors have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government to tackle increasing extortion threats toward businesses in their cities by helping create a multi-jurisdictional strategy.