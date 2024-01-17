Pak recalls envoy to Iran as Tehran vows 'limitless defence' after air strikes

In a statement during the cabinet session on Wednesday (Jan 17), Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani addressed recent missile attacks carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against terrorists in the region.

Undeterred by potential threats, Ashtiani said that Iran is prepared to respond decisively from any location that poses a threat to the nation.

While underscoring Iran's commitment to condemning terrorism globally, Ashtiani assured that the country's response to any violation of people's rights and terrorist actions against Iranians would be proportionate, decisive, and tough.

Ashtiani made it clear that Iran does not set any limits when it comes to reacting strongly against violations of people's rights and terrorist activities targeting Iranians.

Emphasis on international relations

Highlighting Iran's diplomatic principles, Ashtiani stressed the nation's respect for the sovereignty, interests, rights, laws, and territorial integrity of all countries, particularly its neighbors

The IRGC's recent missile strikes against terrorists included launches from Khuzestan province in southwest Iran and other regions. These actions were in response to terrorist activities, particularly those claimed by Daesh, which orchestrated bomb blasts during a memorial service for General Qassem Soleimani, resulting in nearly 100 casualties.

Escalation with Pakistan: Ambassador recall decision

In a related development, Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran. The decision follows recent events, and the diplomatic move signals a strain in relations between the two nations. The recall comes amidst heightened tensions and underscores the complex dynamics in the region.

Tuesday's missile and drone strike on the Jaish al-Adl base in Pakistan's Balochistan region marked the first-ever missile strike by Iranian forces on Pakistani soil.

Also watch | Israel conducts air strikes in West Bank, head of terror cell killed Pakistan reported two children killed and three injured, condemning Iran's actions and expressing concern over the lack of prior communication through established channels.

"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high-level visits that are ongoing or planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days," the ministry said in a statement.