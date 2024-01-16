Iran launches barrage of missile strikes in northern Iraq and Syria; US condemns attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) launched missile attacks on multiple "terrorist targets" in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and Syria, state media reported on Tuesday (Jan 16). In a statement, the IRCG said the attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. According to Iraq's Kurdistan Security Council, four people were killed and six others were injured.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Democratic Party said that prominent businessman Peshraw Dizayee was among the civilians who were killed. The IRCG said that it hit targets in Syria with ballistic missiles, including the "gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations, particularly the Islamic State group."

The strike in Syria was in response to recent attacks by terrorist groups that killed Iranians in the southern cities of Kerman and Rask. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that explosions were heard in Aleppo and its countryside.

US condemns Iranian strikes

The US slammed Iran for its "reckless" deadly missile attacks on targets in the Kurdistan region, warning they undermine stability. In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States strongly condemns Iran's attacks in Erbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed. We oppose Iran's reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq's stability."

Earlier, a White House spokesperson said no US personnel or facilities were targeted.

Israeli spy HQ in Kurdistan targeted too

In its statement, the IRCG also said that it had struck the alleged Israeli "spy headquarters," the IRNA news agency reported. The guards said the headquarters had served as "the centre for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist actions in the region".

The strike was in response to recent attacks on Iran and the "axis of resistance" of Iran-aligned groups, which have raised concerns about violence spreading from the Israel-Hamas war.