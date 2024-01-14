Iran frees journalists jailed for covering Mahsa Amini’s death over a year after arrest

Iranian authorities have released journalists Niloufar Hamedi, 31, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, from Evin prison, following over a year of imprisonment for their coverage of the controversial death of Mahsa Amini.

Both journalists, who were released on bail of 100 billion rials ($192,307) each, are presently appealing their sentences. The appeals court will determine their fate, while the journalists, though out of jail, face travel restrictions.

Background - Mahsa Amini's death

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was arrested for an alleged violation of strict dress rules for women and tragically died in custody of the morality police.

The journalists' ordeal began when Hamedi, a photographer for Shargh newspaper, was arrested shortly after Amini's death for posting a photo of the grieving family on social media.

Mohammadi, a reporter for Ham Mihan newspaper, was detained while covering Amini's funeral in Saqez, turning into a demonstration.

The Mizan Online website, linked to Iran's judiciary, reported in October that both journalists were found guilty of collaborating with the United States, conspiring against state security, and propagating against the Islamic republic.

Mohammadi received a six-year prison term, while Hamedi was sentenced to seven years for the same charges.

Additionally, they were each given five-year sentences for conspiracy and one year for propaganda, to be served concurrently.

Media crackdown and widespread protests

In August, Iranian media disclosed that over 90 journalists had been questioned or arrested since the protests erupted following Amini's death.

The authorities, attributing the unrest to Western influence, accused protesters of participating in "riots." The protests resulted in hundreds of casualties, including security personnel, and thousands of demonstrators were arrested.