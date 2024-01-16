Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Conflict to wind down in southern Gaza, says Israel

The war between Israel and Hamas has completed more than 100 days. The Israeli government said on Monday (Jan 15) that the intensive phase of its offensive on Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip would end soon. Addressing a press conference, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that an intense manoeuvring stage was already being reached in northern Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that 24,100 people have been killed in the conflict that started on Oct 7 last year. On the Israeli side, 1,140 people, mostly civilians, have been killed.