New York gets first major snowfall in 2 years, while Shimla, Kashmir, Manali experience dry spell

New York City witnessed a historic moment on January 16 as it finally saw significant snowfall after a staggering 700 days. The event marked the conclusion of an exceptional period characterised by the absence of substantial snow, with Central Park reporting a layer of snow that broke the previous record set in 1998.

Breaking the 400-day record

The snowless span began after Central Park recorded 1.6 inches of snow on February 13, 2022. The New York Times reported that the record-breaking 400-day streak without considerable snowfall was officially shattered.

The National Weather Service confirmed an inch of snowfall at Central Park since midnight on January 16, with a total of 1.4 inches since the storm's onset on Monday (Jan 15).

This long-awaited snowfall brought relief to residents and added a picturesque layer to the iconic landscapes of the city.

While New York City experienced a prolonged absence of notable snow, other areas in the state, such as Buffalo, faced more severe snow conditions. The discrepancy highlights the diverse and evolving nature of weather patterns, influenced in part by the ongoing effects of climate change.

Residents across various parts of the city, including Brooklyn, found themselves engaged in the task of clearing sidewalks following the snowfall over the long weekend.

The event also led to minor disruptions in public transport and prompted school closures in the northern suburbs, underscoring the practical implications of the city's return to snowy conditions.

Beyond New York City, unusual snow patterns have been observed globally. In India, regions accustomed to heavy snowfall during the winter season, such as Kashmir, Ladakh, Manali, and Shimla, have experienced an unexpected lack of snow during the traditional "Chilla-i-Kalan" period.

Weather forecasts predict dry conditions until January 21, leaving residents and weather experts alike puzzled by the deviation from the usual snowy conditions during Christmas and New Year's Eve.