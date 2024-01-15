Kashmir water bodies drying up due to long dry spell, authorities worried

The dry spell in the Kashmir Valley has alarmed the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Kashmir tourism was hit by lack of snowfall at tourist places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg, experts now say that the water bodies across the Kashmir Valley are drying up.

The water bodies in the Kashmir Valley are slowly drying up due to the longest 45-day dry spell in the Kashmir region. The water level in the river Jhelum has hit the lowest due to a prolonged dry spell in Kashmir Valley. The Irrigation Department of Kashmir Valley has said that River Jhelum was flowing at 0.75 feet at Sangam (Anantnag district) and 0.86 feet at Asham (Bandipora district).

''Water level has drastically decreased in the water bodies, fortunately, our irrigation season has not started and that's why it has not impacted us yet. If the same situation continues, we will have to sit with the agriculture people to see if we need to change the agriculture patterns in the valley. Our precipitation is zero deficit at the moment in all the 10 districts of the Valley. MeT has predicted that there can be a respite and we should pray for breaking the dry spell,'' said Viresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department.

Several water supply schemes, which rely on springs, wells and other water sources, have either dried up or are experiencing a significant decrease in water levels.

So far this is the lowest water level in the Jhelum river in recent times. Earlier in 2017, the water level in the river had hit its lowest. The Valley has been going through a prolonged dry spell and this winter season, there has been very little snowfall, with 79% deficit in rainfall during the month of December 2023 and a 100% deficit in January 2024 so far. The MeT department has said there is no major prediction of any wet spell in the coming days.

''Weather has been dry for the last 45 days and we are expecting that after 16th January there could be some respite in North Kashmir like Kupwara and Baramulla. The other areas will also receive some rain and snow although no major wet weather is expected in the coming days. Till the 24th the weather will mostly stay dry and after January 25th there are chances of wet spells. Glaciers are shrinking and the temperature is high during the Chillai Kalan (harsh winters) and dry spell will lead to the shrinking of glaciers. It will also have long-term implications like groundwater recharge, overall glacier recharge and agriculture and horticulture will be impacted as well. It will also affect power production,'' said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT.