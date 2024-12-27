The cause of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 has been revealed. On Friday (Dec 27), the airline said that the flight crashed due to "physical and technical external interference."

Advertisment

In South Korea, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was appointed as the new acting president of the country on Friday (Dec 27) amid political turmoil.

In other news from around the world, Blurry images of two seemingly new Chinese military aircraft with an unusual design appeared online on Friday, sparking concerns.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Advertisment

Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Airline says plane crashed due to 'external interference'

Azerbaijan Airlines said on Friday (Dec 27) that its Embraer E190 aircraft bearing flight number J2-8243 crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday due to "physical and technical external interference."



Advertisment

Meet Choi Sang-mok, S Korea's new acting president who vows to overcome political turmoil

South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was appointed as the new acting president of the country on Friday (Dec 27) amid political turmoil.

A tailless fighter jet?: Blurry images show new Chinese military aircraft with unusual design

Blurry images of two seemingly new Chinese military aircraft with an unusual design appeared online on Friday (Dec 27). Reacting to the images, defence experts said that these aircraft were advanced designs, but there was not enough information to come to definitive conclusions.

NASA spacecraft makes history by getting closest-ever to Sun



A NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) spacecraft made history on Thursday (Dec 16) by surviving the closest-ever approach to the sun.

'He offered scholarships to my children': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim pays tribute to late Dr Manmohan Singh

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid emotional tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Friday (Dec 27).

US spy chiefs 'silenced' FBI from briefing Joe Biden about COVID lab leak evidence: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who found evidence that a Chinese lab leak caused COVID-19, was "silenced" and was not allowed to present the findings from the August 2021 report to US President Joe Biden, The New York Post reported.

Zomato's foodie from Bengaluru spent over $6000 on a single bill

Zomato is here with its year-end report for 2024 and apart from Biryani being the most-ordered dish in India from the online food platform this year, the company also found a food lover, who spent more than $6,000 on a single bill. Yes, you read it right.

Moscow accuses Norwegian shipping company of denying help to sinking Russian ship, company rejects claim

Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Friday (Dec 27) accused a Norwegian shipping company Oslo Carrier 3 of refusing to rescue sailors from a sinking Russian cargo ship.



Is Dua Lipa engaged to boyfriend Callum Turner? Internet seems to think so

Dua Lipa, on December 25, dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. The singer, in the caption, said, “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love”. From relishing a bowl of ice cream to soaking in the Christmas spirit, the album was all about enjoying the holiday season.



SA vs PAK: Debutant Corbin Bosch continues impressive run, breaks THIS 122-year-old record

South Africa are in pole position to win the Boxing Day Test match against Pakistan after a stellar show with both bat and ball at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot up for grabs, the Proteas have a new hero in their ranks after Corbin Bosch wrote his name in the history books on Friday (Dec 27), breaking a 122-year record in the process.

