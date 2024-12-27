Zomato is here with its year-end report for 2024 and apart from Biryani being the most-ordered dish in India from the online food platform this year, the company also found a food lover, who spent more than $6,000 on a single bill. Yes, you read it right.

The unnamed person from Bengaluru spent this amount during a single restaurant visit. To be more specific, Zomato said the foodie spent $6,005.

From January 1, 2024, to December 6 this year, over 10 million people in India reserved their tables via Zomato.

As per the data by Zomato, Delhi won the contest of budget-friendly foodies. People in Delhi saved around $22 million on dining out bills via the food ordering platform. Both Bengaluru and Delhi were on top in savings on bills but Delhi won.

'Biryani is my favourite food!'

This year too, for the ninth time in a row, biryani remained India's favourite dish. Zomato said around 9,13,99,110 plates of biryani were ordered in India in 2024. The dish was also made into Swiggy's most-ordered one this year.

After Biryani, the one dish that won people's hearts this year was Pizza. Over 50 million pizzas were delivered by the food giant this year across India.

And guess the most ordered beverage of this year. Of course, it was tea. People in India placed 77,76,725 tea orders. 74,32,856 orders of coffee were also placed.

(With inputs from agencies)