K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whipped himself in Coimbatore as a form of protest to demand justice for a 19-year-old student who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Anna University.

In a video shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly known as Twitter), Annamalai is seen taking a whip from a BJP party worker and striking himself repeatedly outside his residence. Party members stood around him holding placards condemning the police for allegedly leaking the First Information Report (FIR) related to the student’s complaint.

“BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (@annamalai_k) whips himself outside his residence in Coimbatore to condemn the police, and the state government for their 'apathy' in handling the case of sexual assault of a student of Anna University,” PTI wrote alongside the video.

VIDEO | BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (@annamalai_k) whips himself outside his residence in Coimbatore to condemn the police, and the state government for their 'apathy' in handling the case of sexual assault of a student of Anna University.#TamilNaduNews



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/v3G3DD3nn9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

Speaking to reporters after the act, Annamalai said, “Anybody understanding Tamil culture will understand this (the self-flagellation). Flogging ourselves... punishing ourselves... it is part of this culture.”

He added that his protest was not directed at an individual or a specific incident but against the larger pattern of injustices in the state.

“This is not against any person or thing... but against a continuous injustice that is happening in the state. What happened at Anna University is only the tipping point. If you look at what has been happening over the last three years... the continuous injustice against the common people, against women and children, and the corruption,” he said.

On Thursday, Annamalai said that he would fast for 48 days and abstain from wearing footwear until the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

“Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself six times. I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. A protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member,” he said.

Annamalai’s protests followed the assault of a student at Anna University in Chennai earlier in the week. The student’s male friend was also beaten during the attack. A 37-year-old roadside food vendor has been arrested, with the police saying on Wednesday that he had confessed to the crime.

The incident has triggered a political row between the ruling DMK and opposition parties. On Wednesday, Annamalai criticised the DMK government, claiming that Tamil Nadu had become a “breeding ground of unlawful activities” and a “haven for criminals” under its administration.

(With inputs from agencies)