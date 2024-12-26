In what comes as a sign of a major rift in India’s opposition INDIA bloc, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) threatened Thursday (Dec 26) to seek Congress’s removal from the alliance if it fails to act against the chief of its Delhi party unit. The AAP also accused Congress, considered the main opposition party in the country, of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

AAP vs Congress

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Congress’s main agenda was to help the BJP win elections, accusing its Delhi chief Ajay Maken of labelling AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as anti-national.

"Congress is doing everything to ensure that the BJP benefits in the election. Ajay Maken reads the BJP script, makes statements at the BJP's behest, and targets AAP leaders on BJP's instructions. And yesterday, he crossed all limits and called our leader Arvind Kejriwal anti-national," Singh said. “The Congress or Ajay Maken have never called any BJP leader in Delhi anti-national," the AAP MP added.

It is to be noted that the AAP and Congress had forged a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. However, the alliance fell flat and failed to perform as the BJP swept all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Singh added that AAP wanted to have an alliance with Congress in the Haryana assembly elections, but the grand old party didn't agree. "But the Congress disagreed. So we fought the election but did not utter an inappropriate word for Congress or its leaders. Show us one statement," said Singh.

What did Ajay Maken say?

It is to be noted that Congress’s Ajay Maken released a 12-point "white paper" on Wednesday (Dec 25), accusing Kejriwal of not fulfilling the promise of setting up a Janlokpal in Delhi. "If there is one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here then it would be Farziwal," he said. "If anyone is the king of fraud in the entire country then it is Kejriwal and that is why we have come here with a white paper on the Kejriwal government and also on the BJP government at the Centre," Maken added.

