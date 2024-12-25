New Delhi, India

In an unexpected move, the Delhi government’s senior officers have disowned the registration of two schemes started by Chief Minister Atishi and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), highlighting the disagreements between the elected Delhi government and the bureaucracy. This comes after an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act that placed the services department under the power of the lieutenant governor.

Departments call the schemes fraudulent

On Monday (Dec 23), Atishi and Kejriwal launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna, under which non-taxpaying women are eligible to receive Rs 2,100 ($24.59) from the government. The second scheme, Sanjeevani Yojna offers free healthcare benefits for people over the age of 60 years in all Delhi hospitals.

However, both schemes are not yet approved, sparking debate from the centre-ruling BJP, who are accusing AAP of misleading the people of Delhi.

Department of Women and Child Development issued a public notice in newspapers stating that no such scheme has been officially declared and warning people not to engage with any individual or political party collecting forms, applications or information for applicants. It further deemed those activities fraudulent.

“The general public are hereby advised and requested not to entertain such promises of a non-existent scheme, as these are misleading and without any authority…,” the statement by Department of Women and Child Development read.

A similar notice was issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, which also declared the promises fraudulent. It also said that people have started enquiring about the scheme in government hospitals.

Kejriwal’s response to public notices

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “These people are rattled by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by filing a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders…”

While the clearance for the scheme offering non-tax paying women was given to the Delhi government earlier this month, the official registration portal for the scheme has not been made operational. The healthcare scheme has not yet been passed by the cabinet or implemented.

(With inputs from agencies)