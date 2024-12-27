South Africa are in pole position to win the Boxing Day Test match against Pakistan after a stellar show with both bat and ball at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot up for grabs, the Proteas have a new hero in their ranks after Corbin Bosch wrote his name in the history books on Friday (Dec 27), breaking a 122-year record. Having already impressed with the ball with a four-for, debutant Bosch scored unbeaten with the bat helping South Africa establish a lead of 90 runs after the first innings.

Bosch breaks 122-year-old record

Having come out to bat at no.8 in his debut innings, Bosch’s unbeaten 81-run was the highlight for the African side. His score is the highest for any South African batter coming to bat at no.8 or below in the last 122 years. His impressive innings consisted of 15 fours, scoring at a strike rate of 87, contributing heavily as Proteas established a first-innings lead.

Despite being 191/7 at one stage, the hosts managed to score 301 before being bowled out. Aiden Markram was the highest scorer for the side with 89 off 144 while the middle order had an off day after Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickelton (8) and Tristan Stubbs (9) departed cheaply.

Pakistan on backfoot

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 88/3 as bad light stopped play on Day 2 at SuperSport Park. The visitors still trail by two runs and have Babar Azam (16) and Saud Shakeel (8) batting in the middle. Pakistan lost the wickets of Saim Ayub (27), skipper Shan Masood (28) and Kamran Ghulam (4) before the stumps were called for Day 2.