It was yet another dramatic day in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia on Friday (Dec 27) as Virat Kohli was seen confronting a fan. Playing on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Virat was seen angry on his way back to the pavilion and confronting one fan. The incident happened when India was facing another batting collapse as it lost three wickets in a matter of four overs - ending day 2 at 164/5

Advertisment

Virat Kohli almost recreated that incident with a CSK fan at Wankhede 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/35qDBKxuv3 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 27, 2024

Virat Kohli confronts fan

After being dismissed on the first ball of the 43rd over, Virat was miffed with himself while returning to the pavilion. While he was about to enter the staircase of the MCG pavilion, one of the fans took a sly dig at the former India skipper, a reaction that left him angry. Virat was then seen turning back and trying to confront the fan before security personnel came to cool the matter and asked the fan in the stand to be silent.

Advertisment

Virat at the same time, kept his cool and returned to the pavilion and avoided further controversy for his reactions. On Thursday, he was fined 20 percent match fees for brushing his shoulders with Aussie debutant Sam Konstas after the end of the 10th over, the reaction was met with huge criticism by the cricket fraternity.

A few former cricketers voiced their opinion on the Konstas situation, stating Virat was fortunate to avoid a ban for such a situation.

ALSO READ | MCG Test, Day 2 report: India hurt by late setbacks in response to Australia's 474

Advertisment

India face late collapse

After bowling Australia out for 474 in the opening session of Day 2, India did not have the best of starts with skipper Rohit Sharma falling to Pat Cummins in the second over. KL Rahul added 24 runs to his tally before being scalped by Pat Cummins. Virat (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) added a 102-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was the victim of poor running between the wickets. India closed the day at 164/5 with Rishabh Pant (6) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) in the middle.