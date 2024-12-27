India are reeling at 164-5 in response to Australia's 474 after the end of Day 2 of the MCG Test, in Melbourne, on Friday (Dec 27). The day resumed with Australia at 311-6 as the hosts aimed to get past the 400-run mark. Steve Smith, unbeaten on 68, slammed his 34th Test ton -- second-most by an Australian -- and was well supported by skipper Pat Cummins (49) to take Australia to 474. In reply, India lost two quick wickets but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli stitched a vital 102-run stand before the visitors lost three quick wickets to fall behind in the fourth and penultimate Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The day commenced with Smith and Cummins stitching a match-changing 112-run seventh-wicket stand. Indian bowlers lacked penetration and the hosts made the most of it. While Cummins fell for 49, trying to hit Jadeja, Smith registered his 34th ton, also smashing his 11th century in the history of BGT (most by any batter). Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon also got starts to push the team total near 500.

In reply, India opened with captain Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal coming out in the middle. Rohit departed soon as his torrid tour continued. Jaiswal and Rahul looked good and aimed to take India to the tea break without any further hiccups before Cummins cleaned up Rahul with a peach of a delivery.

The third and final session began on a promising note for India. Jaiswal and Kohli looked comfortable in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking. Kohli was more watchful towards the balls outside off-stump whereas Jaiswal looked solid in defence and cut and drove with aplomb. Against the run of play, the swashbuckling left-hander was run-out for 82; trying the tides in Australia's favour.

Jaiswal's run-out affected Kohli as well. The former Indian captain edged one outside off-stump, off Scott Boland, as India lost two key wickets close to stumps. Pacer Akash Deep, promoted as a nightwatchman, was the last wicket to fall as Jadeja-Rishabh Pant took India to 164-5 at stumps, with hosts trailing by 310 runs.