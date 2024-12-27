Australia started Day 2 of the MCG Test versus India with a bang, with Steve Smith (140) and valuable contribution from skipper Pat Cummins (49) taking the hosts to 474 all-out. In reply, Rohit Sharma-led India started poorly, losing the captain (who regained the opening slot) whereas KL Rahul, demoted to No. 3, was also removed by a peach of a delivery. Cummins got both the wickets but his delivery to get rid of in-form Rahul was an absolute jaffa.

Here is the video:

Cummins' delivery came angling in and straightened just a bit to hit the stumps. Rahul missed the it and saw his stumps rattle as he walked back to the pavilion before the tea break, despite looking good in the middle. The in-form batter departed for 24 (42).

Before Rahul, Cummins also removed Rohit as Hitman failed in trying to pull and got dismissed for 3.

At tea, India were 51-2.

Day 1 of the fourth and penultimate Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), ended with Australia 311-6, after fifties from the top four including debutant Sam Konstas.

Smith, unbeaten on 68, smashed his 34th Test hundred. In addition, he scored his 11th ton in BGT history; the most by any batter.

With Smith's ton and Cummins' strikes, Australia are well ahead on Day 2, on Friday (Dec 27), of the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, Melbourne.

At the time of publishing this report, India lost two quick wickets, after Rahul and Rohit's departures, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) being dismissed in quick succession before stumps.

The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1.