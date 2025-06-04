/Top 10 world news: RCB victory parade stampede; Putin rejects full ceasefire with Ukraine, and more

At least 11 people died and 33 were injured after a tragic stampede occurred in the late afternoon on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the title win outside RCB's home ground - Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled out a full ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that any such pause would allow Ukraine to strengthen its forces and prepare for further attacks.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) issued a statement on the tragic stampede during their maiden IPL trophy celebration which left at least 11 people dead and 33 injured. The incident took place in late afternoon on Wednesday (June 4) as fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the title win outside RCB's home ground - Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly ruled out a full ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that any such pause would allow Kyiv to strengthen its forces and prepare for further attacks.



Days after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, Kyiv's Defence Ministry shared a video on social media, releasing unique footage of the operation.



The United States has issued an advisory for hundreds of thousands of people, living in four states, to "stay indoors" as air quality continues to engulf the Midwest.



US President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism both at home and abroad over his tariff policies and ongoing trade war with China.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the deadly stampede in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4) evening, which happened during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever IPL title win.



The United States Embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh warning for its citizens, urging them to avoid travel to Ukraine due to a rise in Russian missile and drone attacks. The alert, released on Wednesday (4 June), calls on Americans already in the country to remain cautious and prepared for sudden airstrikes.



US President Donald Trump has "no plans" to issue a proclamation recognising June as Pride Month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.



A California man pleaded not guilty to accusations of attempting to kill US President Donald Trump after the 2024 presidential elections.



At a time when 'Pan-India' movies with larger-than-life action heroes in the lead are ruling the box office, debutant director Karan Tejpal's film Stolen seems like an unusual thriller. It has two brothers helping a woman they have just met, find her missing baby, amid the sand dunes and by lanes of Rajasthan, as locals, cops, and thugs chase them and try to blame them for a crime they have not committed. The film, all of 90 minutes, is one of the slickest and edgy thrillers that Indian cinema has produced in recent years. There is not a single dull moment in this film, and an excellent screenplay backed by great performances by the three leads- makes Stolen a must-watch.