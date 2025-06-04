/RED WARNING! Why US is asking thousands of people to 'stay indoor'? Check list of states under alert

The United States has issued an advisory for hundreds of thousands of people, living in four states, to "stay indoors" as air quality continues to engulf the Midwest.

This comes after smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift south, making air quality in the US dangerous.

There are 174 active wildfires burning across the country as of May 30, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Out of those, 94 were being monitored but were considered out of control and beyond suppression efforts.

As reported on Tuesday, the smoke engulfed the Upper Midwest and by today (Wednesday), it pushed eastward into the Northeast.

The EPA and the National Meteorological Service (NWS) warned people to limit their exposure to outdoor air.

According to several state-specific alerts, people should “consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.”

States with poor air quality

US warnings amid dangerous smoke and air pollution raise concern, particularly for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, kids, and those with heart or respiratory diseases.

Air pollution rates across Minnesota and portions of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa are considered “unhealthy” on Wednesday, according to the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) AirNow map, which provides a real-time view of air quality.

Last month, over 35,000 acres of land were burned by a series of wildfires in Minnesota.

Red warning issued

Red alerts have been issued in Wisconsin cities like Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Green Bay as AQI ranges from 151-200.

It reflects that while individuals of sensitivity could face more severe health problems, some members of the general public may encounter “health effects.”

Moreover, the red alert is also issued in Menominee and Iron Mountain in Michigan, Rochester, and a portion of Minneapolis in Minnesota and Mason City in Iowa.

Additionally, the NWS also issued Air Quality Advisories to millions of people in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

