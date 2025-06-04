/'Tragic, heartrending': PM Modi reacts as RCB's first IPL win turns horrific in Bengaluru after stampede kills at least 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the deadly stampede in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4) evening, which happened during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever IPL title win.

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” PM Modi said.

RCB’s IPL victory parade ends in chaos

The stampede took place outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans gathered to celebrate RCB’s historic IPL win against Punjab Kings.

According to WION’s correspondent Siddhant, at least 11 people are feared dead. Several media reports confirmed multiple casualties and injuries. Among the injured was a young girl who fainted during the chaos.

The injured were taken to Bowring Hospital, Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road, and Vikram Manipal Hospital. Reports said six victims were declared dead at Bowring, four at Vydehi, and one at Vikram Manipal.

Deputy CM apologises for crowd control failure

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister apologised for the situation, stating the crowd was too large to manage.

“I think this is not a controllable crowd. I apologise to all the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka, we wanted to take a procession, but the crowd is uncontrollable,” he said.

To control the situation, Karnataka police used mild force outside the stadium, as reported by news agency PTI. Meanwhile, metro services at Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha stations were suspended as a precautionarymeasure.