/'Dead man walking': 73-year-old California man arrested for threatening to kill Trump in series of sick posts

A California man pleaded not guilty to accusations of attempting to kill US President Donald Trump after the 2024 presidential elections.

Following last year's elections, federal prosecutors charged a Southern Californian man with allegedly threatening to kill Trump on Facebook.

Who is Thomas Eugene Streavel?

The man, identified as Thomas Eugene Streavel, 73, of San Bernardino County was indicted last week on three charges of making threats against Trump, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Monday, he was taken into custody and arraigned in the Riverside US District Court on Tuesday.

The indictment lists a series of angry Facebook messages in which Streavel allegedly wrote about Trump both before and after the election. In those posts, he expressed a desire for Trump to be assassinated.

On November 6, the day after Trump claimed victory in the 2024 elections, Streavel posted on Facebook, saying that Trump “is a dead man walking for the time being until a patriot like myself blows his [expletive] brains out in the very near future."

Later on Nov 12, he posted that he was “willing to make America great again and blow his [expletive] brains out.”

Moreover, he was ordered released on a $10,000 bond, according to the Justice Department statement.

"This defendant is charged with threatening the life of our President – a man who has already survived two deranged attempts on his life," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Notably, Trump has faced two assassination attempts during last year's election. First, a shooter struck Trump in the ear at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in July. Then, a man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump at his Florida gold club in September.

If Streavel gets convicted, the maximum sentence for making threats against the president or president-elect is five years.