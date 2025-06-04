/Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb 'unique footage' OUT! Watch how Kyiv damaged 41 Russian strategic military aircraft

Days after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, Kyiv's Defence Ministry shared a video on social media, releasing unique footage of the operation.

It showed how Ukraine damaged 41 Russian strategic military aircraft during its biggest operation since the war began in 2022.

Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) announced that it had successfully undertaken a stealth operation inside Russian enemy lines. This came a day earlier than the peace talks in Istanbul.

The operation was a result of 18 months of planning and involved the smuggling of drones into Russia, synchronised launch timings, and improvised control centres hidden inside freight vehicles.

The operation was reportedly overseen by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk.

Ukraine claimed the estimated cost of the enemy’s strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SBU’s special operation, was $7 billion.

“What’s most interesting, and this can now be stated publicly, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions,” the Ukrainian leader said in an X post.

The drones used by Ukrainian soldiers were launched from inside Russia and navigated at treetop level.

Reportedly, a total of 117 drones were deployed across five locations. However, many were likely to be intercepted, or fell short, but enough of those reached their targets to signal a breach in Russia's rear-area defence.

Ukraine’s largest attack came after several massive strikes by Russia in Ukrainian cities. On May 25, in one of the largest airstrikes since the war began, Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles, killing 12 people and injuring more than 60.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has repeatedly blamed Putin for not being serious about ceasefire negotiations amid the continuous attacks.

Shockingly, Operation Spiderweb came just a day before the two nations were supposed to hold peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.