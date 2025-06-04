/'Do NOT travel': US issues new Ukraine travel warning as Russian attacks escalate – Read the full advisory here

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh warning for its citizens, urging them to avoid travel to Ukraine due to a rise in Russian missile and drone attacks. The alert, released on Wednesday (4 June), calls on Americans already in the country to remain cautious and prepared for sudden airstrikes.

“Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks. The US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to exercise appropriate caution,” the advisory said.

Embassy outlines steps for US citizens in Ukraine

The Embassy’s message included a list of precautions, recommending that individuals:

• Identify shelter locations before air alerts

• Download air alert apps like Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map

• Take shelter away from windows when sirens go off

• Monitor local media for updates

• Maintain supplies of water, food, and medication

• Follow instructions from Ukrainian officials during emergencies

The travel advisory comes under Level 4, the highest issued by the US Department of State, which means “Do Not Travel.”

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” another advisory on the US State Department read. It also warned against visiting frontline areas and regions near the Belarus border, citing Russian and Belarusian military presence, frequent shelling, and the limited ability for the Embassy to assist Americans in those zones.

Ceasefire talks stall as Putin rejects 30-day truce

The alert comes just as Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly dismissed a full ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at a televised government meeting on Wednesday, Putin argued that any pause would give Kyiv a chance to regroup and rearm.

“Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilisation and to prepare different terrorist acts,” he said.

At Monday’s peace talks in Istanbul, Ukraine had pushed for an unconditional month-long truce. In response, Russia tabled a much shorter two-to-three-day ceasefire, intended only to allow the recovery of fallen soldiers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Kyiv rejected this limited offer. “I believe this is simply a gross mistake on the part of the regime in Kyiv,” Lavrov told Putin duringthemeeting.