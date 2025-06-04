/'US is making a fool of itself': Trump trolled in China with AI videos as Democrats roll out 'Trump Always Chickens Out' truck in Capitol Hill

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism both at home and abroad over his tariff policies and ongoing trade war with China.

Viral Chinese AI videos target Trump’s tariff strategy

A new wave of AI-generated videos mocking Trump has gone viral on Chinese social media. According to a CNN report, one of the most talked-about clips features a robot called “Tariff” that chooses to self-destruct rather than carry out Trump’s trade orders.

In another video, Trump is reimagined as an anime-inspired superhero wielding tariffs, a parody that has been widely shared across China-controlled digital platforms.

CNN’s report said the Chinese social media campaign has been running for months and includes previous AI-generated videos showing Trump and Vice President JD Vance “hard at work in factories.”

“All untouched by Beijing’s army of online censors designed to push China’s narrative, the US is making a fool of itself and, more importantly, losing ground to China in the global trade war President Trump started,” Ripley reported.

Humour meets politics: Democrats roll out taco truck protest

While Chinese media trolls Trump online, the Democratic National Committee in the US took to the streets. Outside the Republican headquarters in Washington, DC, a taco truck branded with the slogan “Trump Always Chickens Out,” shortened to TACO, was parked in protest of Trump’s repeated threats and backtracking on tariff action.

Trump calls Xi ‘tough’ as key trade call approaches

On Truth Social, Trump posted about Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as “very tough and extremely hard to make a deal with.”

“I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH,” Trump wrote on Wednesday, 4 June.

Just days earlier, Trump had accused China of going back on a previous agreement meant to reduce tariffs and trade restrictions. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump is expected to speak with Xi this week in an effort to resolve tensions following last month’s Geneva talks.

US courts divided over Trump’s tariff powers

Adding to the week’s drama, a US trade court recently ruled that Trump had overstepped his presidential powers when he imposed broad tariffs on Chinese and other foreign imports under emergency authority.

However, less than a day later, a federal appeals court intervened and reinstated the tariffs, putting the earlier ruling on hold while the government’s appealisreviewed.