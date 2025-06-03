/'Making America bankrupt’: Elon Musk slams Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill, says ‘shame on those who voted for it’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk launched a scathing attack on a major Trump-backed spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a series of posts on X. The legislation, heavily supported by President Donald Trump and his allies, includes deep cuts to Medicaid and extends tax breaks first introduced in 2017.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.

Bill could add $2.5 trillion to the deficit, watchdog warns

The bill passed the House in May with backing from nearly all Republican lawmakers. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the legislation could add $2.5 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade.

Musk, who recently stepped down as an advisor to Trump, warned that the bill would increase the country’s already growing debt burden.

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” he wrote.

“Congress is making America bankrupt,” Musk added in another post.

White House stands by Trump’s plan

Despite Musk’s criticism, the White House brushed off his comments during a press briefing on Tuesday. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the bill, saying President Trump’s opinion remains unchanged.

“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn’t change his opinion,” Leavitt told reporters. “This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Musk has criticised the bill, his earlier statements were more measured. In a recent CBS interview, he expressed disappointment in the bill’s impact on government spending and efficiency.

“I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said.

“I think a bill can be big, or it could be beautiful. I don’t know if it could be both,” he added.