/No more Pride Month in US? Trump has 'no plans' to issue Pride Month proclamation

US President Donald Trump has "no plans" to issue a proclamation recognising June as Pride Month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June,” Leavitt said at a White House press briefing Tuesday.

“But I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed," she said.

One of the reporters who asked the question on Pride Month, MAGA podcaster Alec Lace, suggested that the White House could name June "Nuclear Family Month" rather than honouring LGBTQ Americans.

Even during his first presidency, Trump declined to officially proclaim June Pride Month, but surprisingly he posted in support of Pride Month.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Trump said.

“My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!," he added.

This doesn't end here. Recently, a US Navy oil tanker, which was named after gay rights leader Harvey Milk will be renamed now, and the US Navy may also change the titles of other vessels.

This comes as the Trump administration issues a broader movement to curb programmes promoting diversity and inclusion across federal departments.

Pride Month in June is an annual commemoration of the LGBT community that coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in 1969.