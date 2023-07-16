Top 10 world news: Putin threatens use of cluster munitions, US envoy Kerry arrives in Beijing, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has sufficient stockpiles of cluster munition to respond to Kyiv's use of internationally sanctioned lethal weapons. The Biden administration last week approved the export of cluster munitions that the White House itself once flagged for purported 'war crimes' during the initial days of war in Ukraine. In other news, United States envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday (July 16), reported the Chinese state media, as the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters look to revive stalled efforts to combat global warming.

"The use of cluster munitions was called a crime by the US itself," Putin said in an interview published on Sunday, in an indirect reference to an international treaty signed by Washington's allies against the use of cluster munitions.

The talks between US special envoy on climate change Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua will begin on Monday and go on till Wednesday. “China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views” on climate issues, reported the state broadcaster CCTV upon Kerry’s arrival in Beijing.

One Israeli man was said to be seriously injured and his two daughters were reported lightly hurt after a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday (July 16) morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli emergency services. The latest incident is a rare occurrence in the Israel-occupied southern West Bank which is much calmer than the north.

Iran is ready to give 'special priority' to India in its oil exports if New Delhi shows willingness, country's deputy foreign minister for political affairs said on Sunday, July 16. "We as one of the biggest suppliers of oil in the world. We are ready to give special priority to India but India should show willingness," Ali Bagheri, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs told news agency ANI.

South Korean authorities have recovered the bodies of eight individuals who were trapped in a tunnel flooded by heavy rain. The death toll from the continuous torrential downpours that have battered the country stands at 37 at the time of filing this report.

Ace India seamer Jasprit Bumrah is said to have almost regained complete fitness and is bowling at full throttle at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The latest reports suggest Bumrah is gradually increasing his workload and is in line to return to the side during next month's white-ball series against Ireland. Shreyas Iyer has also resumed batting.

British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, a 1960s wild child who became a beloved figure in France, has died in Paris aged 76, the French Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

More than 100 people were locked inside the former house of famed British mystery writer Agatha Christie for several hours in the English countryside on Friday. In a series of mysterious occurrences, which seemed to have been lifted straight from the pages of one of the mystery novels of Christie, the group of tourists was trapped inside the house after a tree was knocked down by stormy weather which led to blockage of the road leading down to the property located in the county of Devon, southwest England.

According to media reports, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district is among those arrested for allegedly gang-raping and sexually assaulting two sisters.